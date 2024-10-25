Several hotels in Tirupati get hoax bomb threats in Jaffer Sadiq’s name

Police personnel along with sniffer dogs, conducted thorough searches of the hotels and confirmed that no explosives were found.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 25th October 2024 11:52 am IST
Several hotels in Tirupati received bomb threats via emails mentioning Jaffer Sadiq, an alleged kingpin of a drug trafficking network recently arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The threats were directed at four hotels including three in the city and one in the Tiruchanur area warning that bombs had been placed on the premises and would detonate soon.

In response to complaints from hotel management, police initiated a search operation.

The threats were ultimately deemed a hoax.

An investigation is currently underway to track down the individual responsible for the threatening emails.

