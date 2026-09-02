Andhra CM directs officials to expedite construction of 5000 temples

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed TTD and Endowments Department officials to expedite construction of 5,000 temples across the state and finalise sites at the earliest.

The chief minister said that TTD should expand its programmes for promoting Hindu Dharma and spirituality and directed officials to begin temple works once the proposed sites were finalised.

“Officials should expedite the construction of 5,000 temples across the state and finalise the sites at the earliest,” Naidu said in an official release late on Tuesday.

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During a review meeting, TTD Executive Officer Muddada Ravi Chandra said proposals had been received for 4,192 temples from 161 constituencies in 28 districts, while 967 temples had already been completed, it said.

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He said temples would be constructed under three categories, with priority given to SC and ST colonies, fishermen settlements, weaker sections’ colonies and general areas.

Officials said works could be expedited once sites for the temples were finalised, while Naidu suggested using funds received through the Srivani Trust for temple construction and religious programmes.

He said there were 11.8 lakh Srivari Seva volunteers and suggested utilising their services at newly constructed temples.

The CM directed officials to examine forming executive committees comprising board members, devotees and Srivari Seva volunteers.

Naidu also suggested constructing Lord Venkateswara temples in the capitals of other states in consultation with respective governments.

He said countries such as Mauritius were also seeking construction of Lord Venkateswara temples and suggested developing Srivari temples into spiritual centres for Hindus.

He directed officials to conduct special courses to prepare priests required for the temples and formulate a comprehensive plan for idol installation and priest training.

The chief minister also ordered a restoration of 1,000 existing ancient temples and suggested special focus on developing Shiva temples and Shakti Peethas in the state.

He directed officials to digitise comprehensive details of temples across the state and undertake advance planning for managing 28,000 Endowments Department temples, 65 TTD temples and the 5,000 newly constructed temples.

Naidu called for efficient management of government-controlled temples with people’s participation and suggested linking TTD’s Annadanam, Pranadanam, Srivari Seva and temple construction programmes with the propagation of Hindu Dharma.

He directed officials to develop Pranadanam Trust as a model for TTD’s medical services, with the services of expert doctors utilised.

Naidu called for integrating all hospitals under TTD and expanding medical services in Tirupati, including cancer care, eye care and Ayurveda services while making doctors Srivari Seva volunteers and utilising their services in medical care as well as teaching programmes.

Further, the CM directed officials to make the system of 33 educational institutions under TTD more efficient and suggested doubling hostel capacity.

He stressed the need to expand education, healthcare and charity services on a large scale.

He called for creation of a special ecosystem reflecting spirituality and sanctity and urged officials to ensure TTD services reach people on a wider scale with the participation of expert devotees.