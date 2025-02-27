Andhra CM extends Rs 5L aid for specially-abled woman’s marriage

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 27th February 2025 11:28 pm IST
Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended a financial aid of Rs 5 lakh for a specially-abled woman to meet her marriage expenses, said an official press release on Thursday.

The chief minister extended the help to R Nagamai from Rallabuduguru village in Kuppam mandal, Chittoor district, who met him along with her fiancé Bhupathi recently.

“Responding to Nagamani’s request, the CM extended a financial help of Rs 5 lakh to meet her wedding expenses,” said the press release.

The betrothed pair met Naidu on Wednesday to take the cheque. Naidu appreciated Bhupathi for coming forward to marry Nagamani and conveyed his best wishes.

