Andhra CM extends solidarity to PM, Union Govt over Pahalgam terror attack

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said the TDP-led NDA government extends its solidarity to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the union government in the backdrop of the terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday that claimed the lives of 26 people, largely tourists.

The chief minister underscored that the state government extends its support to Modi and the Centre in their commitment to safeguard India’s sovereignty and responding to terrorism with “firm and decisive action”.

“The Government of Andhra Pradesh stands in solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the union government in their commitment to safeguarding our nation’s sovereignty and responding to terrorism with firm and decisive action,” said Naidu in a post on ‘X’.

Mourning the tragic loss of Sri JS Chandramouli Garu and Sri Madhusudhan Garu, members of our Telugu community, who lost their lives in yesterday’s terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families during this time of profound grief, and I pray they… — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) April 23, 2025

According to the TDP supremo, people responsible for this heinous act must be dealt with severely.

Calling acts of terror a stain on society, the CM highlighted that history shows that terrorism and violence have never achieved anything meaningful for the cause they aim to promote.

Also Read Pahalgam terror attack: Telangana govt set up helpline in New Delhi

Further, he mourned the death of JC Chandra Mouli and Madhusudhan in the attack, who were of Telugu origin.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their families during this time of profound grief, and I pray they find the strength to endure this immense loss,” added Naidu, who is scheduled to receive Mouli’s body in Vizag later on Wednesday.