Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s flight makes emergency landing

However, the pilot noticed a technical fault in the aircraft 10 minutes into take-off and made an emergency landing.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 28th March 2023 9:53 pm IST
Biswabhusan brought dignity to Governor's post: Jagan
Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s flight made an emergency landing at Gannavaram airport after a technical fault, sources said.

According to sources, the incident was reported shortly after the flight had departed from Gannavaram airport.CM Reddy was to attend a G20 conference in Visakhapatnam. He arrived at Gannavaram airport at 6 pm and the flight took off at 6.05 pm.

Also Read
SC refuses to stay AP HC’s order on Amaravati; setback for YS Jagan’s govt

However, the pilot noticed a technical fault in the aircraft 10 minutes into take-off and made an emergency landing.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 28th March 2023 9:53 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button