Andhra CM launches 15 new industrial projects creating 8k jobs

In a big boost to economic growth in Andhra Pradesh, chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated 15 industrial projects worth Rs 1,570 crore on Monday, August 19. The investment is poised to create 8,480 job opportunities.

Naidu also laid the foundation for seven new projects worth Rs 900 crore with a potential of 2,740 employment opportunities. In addition to this, the state government also signed MoUs with five companies promising an investment of Rs 1,213 crore and 4,060 jobs.

Naidu expressed satisfaction at the progress of Sri City which has hosted over 200 companies from 30 countries on a single premises.

Also had the opportunity to interact with the CEOs today. I thank them for a warm welcome, generous words, and best wishes for my tenure. Sri City has made remarkable progress. However, from Ease of Doing Business, it's time for us to focus on the 'Speed of Doing Business' to… pic.twitter.com/odx3qS3AsX — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) August 19, 2024

“The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government aims at achieving zero poverty. Inductries will play a key role in creating wealth and uplift the state’s economic growth, which has been focussing on hybrid solar and wind power generation,” Naidu said in an appeal to industrialists to invest in the state in the near future.

“Andhra Pradesh has always been at the forefront of industrial development. With our strategic location, skilled workforce, and proactive governance, Andhra Pradesh is the ideal destination for industries. Since 2015, we’ve been ranked No. 1 in ‘ease of doing business’, but it’s time now to focus on the ‘speed of doing business’ to truly elevate our industrial landscape,” he added.