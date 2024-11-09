Andhra CM launches demo seaplane flight from Vijayawada to Srisailam

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday launched a seaplane demo flight from Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada to Srisailam in Nandyal district.

The CM participated in the demo flight by boarding it at Punnami Ghat by Krishna river in Vijayawada.

Within an hour after launching the demo flight, he landed on water at Srisailam project (reservoir) in Nandyal district.

After disembarking from the flight, Naidu, who was accompanied by Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, was received by the district officials.

Later, he took a ropeway to reach the top of a hill by Srisailam project and boarded a bus to visit Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam, where he offered prayers to the deity.

“When we landed here (Srisailam) in the seaplane, I had a novel feeling. I came in 40 minutes and the runway (water) was very smooth and perfect. I landed in the midst of nature,” said Naidu, addressing a press conference in the temple town.

Unlike the turbulence experienced on regular airport runways and helicopters while landing, the CM said the seaplane experience was smooth.

After setting up infrastructure, there will be regular seaplane services to Srisailam from March, he assured.

Further he observed he must be fortunate to connect Durga temple in Vijayawada and the Srisailam shrine, both important Hindu spiritual centres, with the seaplane.

With the presence of Srisailam tiger reserve in Dornal and other wildlife assets nearby, the CM said he will form a committee to create a master plan to develop the place into a tourist destination.

According to the CM, the Nallamala forest, which runs through Nandyal district, houses tigers and many other wild animals and observed that if a tiger safari could be set up then it would be a different experience.

“This is a conducive place for tourism. There is scope to develop a tiger safari here. It is in the forest. Here tigers and leopards are there, this will evoke interest in tourists,” he said.

Chandrababu Naidu noted Gandikota in Kadapa district is the Grand Canyon of India where tourist activities like rock climbing, rappelling, boating, kayaking could be developed.

He said Gandikota has also been identified as a place of interest for seaplane services and also mentioned Dowleswaram Barrage, Konaseema district, Araku Valley, Borra Caves, Lambasingi, Kakinada, Tirupati and others for similar activities.

Further, the state government is also exploring the viability of seaplanes services to Hyderabad in neighbouring Telangana.

Noting that the southern state has many beautiful sites, the CM said they need some development such as creating parks or a tiger safari to promote tourism, the highest employment generating sector. Tourism prospers in a pleasant atmosphere, he added.

Promising that he will not spare criminals, Naidu said “will see criminals as criminals. Only when law order is maintained then industries will come and employment will come. If any woman, even if it is YSRCP leaders’ wives or daughters, is targeted, I will not spare. If you behave like humans, I will treat you like humans,” said Naidu.

The CM also reiterated he will not spare anybody misusing social media to assassinate the character of women and called on people to be respectful.

Earlier, addressing a meeting during the launch of the demo flight at Punnami Ghat by Krishna river in Vijayawada, the CM said, “This is a new experiment. I am very happy. If anything new happens in the country, it should happen in Amaravati. We are going ahead with that motto.”

Seaplane services are innovative and it will promote economic activities and employment.

He highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also came forward to promote seaplane operations in the state, which does not require the expensive infrastructure needed for a regular airport.

With seaplane services, the state government aims to position Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of India’s water-based aviation sector.

The chief minister observed that innovative ideas will remove poverty and generate income which can fund welfare activities.

Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said a new chapter is being opened in the state, adding seaplane operations will not only change the future of the state but also that of the country.

Though seaplane operations were tried earlier, they did not take off due to Covid and other reasons. CM Naidu suggested the potential of seaplanes, the union minister noted.

Seaplane services are important for PM Modi as well and it was tried earlier in Gujarat but faced some issues. Guidelines were amended to promote seaplane operations in the country, he added.

If the Maldives archipelago, a country which is as large as a district in India, can operate nearly 110 seaplanes, Ram Mohan Naidu said India with over 140 crore people and close to 1,300 islands holds much greater potential.

“To tap that potential, the first step has to be taken somewhere and it has been taken today in our Amaravati. We will promote seaplanes across the country,” he said.

Civil Aviation ministry did an excellent programme to promote seaplanes through UDAN. He said Centre will extend all help to the AP government for promoting sea planes.