Andhra CM launches Rs 100 cr maternal child healthcare centre in Guntur

Built with a ₹100-crore alumni donation, the five-storey facility at Guntur GGH spans 2.7 lakh sq ft and houses 600 beds for maternal and child care.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 30th January 2026 2:57 pm IST
Guntur: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday inaugurated a Rs 100-crore maternal and child healthcare centre in Guntur Government General Hospital.

Funded by donations from Guntur Medical College’s (GMC) former students, the five-storey centre occupies an area of 2.7 lakh sq ft and is equipped with 600 beds.

“Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated a maternal and child healthcare centre in Guntur Government General Hospital,” an official release said.

Addressing the inauguration meeting, Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav said the Rs 100 crore donation for the centre by GMC former students could be the ‘largest’ such donation by an alumni association in the country.

