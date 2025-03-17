Andhra CM Naidu advocates learning multiple languages

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday emphasised that language is not for hating and called for avoiding “unnecessary politics” over languages.

Describing Hindi as the ‘national language’, the Chief Minister said learning it would enable fluent communication in Delhi.

“I am telling this very clearly to you, language is not for hating. Here (in Andhra Pradesh) the mother tongue is Telugu. Hindi is the national language and the international language is English,” Naidu told the Assembly.

“That’s why you should all remember, refraining from engaging in unnecessary politics, today, let’s all think, language is useful for communication, hence, it is good to learn as many languages as possible,” he said.

Addressing the Assembly, the CM advocated learning many languages to enhance livelihood opprtunities, while maintaining a connection to one’s mother tongue.

The CM’s remarks on languages come amid the ongoing controversy between Tamil Nadu and the BJP-led Central Government over allegations of Hindi language imposition.

Further, the TDP supremo claimed that only those people who study in their mother tongue are excelling across the world and a misconception is prevalent that only the English language can guarantee knowledge.

“Language is only for communication. Knowledge will not come with language. Only people who study in their mother tongue are excelling across the world. It is easy to learn (through the mother tongue),” said Naidu.

As many people are going to other countries such as Japan and Germany, he said if those languages could also be learnt here, then it will be very easy when people visit those overseas destinations.

Later, in an official press release, Naidu defended the three-language formula, stating that language is a tool for communication but not a barrier.

He underscored that people who studied in their mother tongues have succeeded globally and learning multiple languages will open up job opportunities in international markets.