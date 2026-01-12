Andhra CM Naidu heads to Naravaripalli for Sankranti celebrations

He will also inaugurate a road connecting Rangampeta-Bhimavaram to the temple.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by News Desk  |   Published: 12th January 2026 8:27 pm IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday left for his native village in Tirupati to take part in Sankranti celebrations, a government source said.

The CM reached Naravaripalli in the evening after attending a review meeting with ministers, secretaries, and district collectors at the Secretariat earlier in the day, the source added.

“Naidu will celebrate Sankranti in Naravaripalli with his family and villagers, as he does every year,” the source told PTI, adding that he will remain in his native village for four days.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

On Tuesday morning, Naidu is scheduled to participate in Sankranti celebrations at the TTD Kalyana Mandapam in Naravaripalli, followed by a visit to the Sheshachala Lingeshwara Swamy temple.

He will also inaugurate a road connecting Rangampeta-Bhimavaram to the temple, a 33/11 kV semi-indoor substation, a skill-building centre offering industry-oriented training to youth, and Sanjeevani projects in the village, the source said.

The project aims to ensure accessible and quality healthcare services to patients, irrespective of their locations.

MS Admissions 2026-27

In Tirupati, the TDP chief will inaugurate the Patient Attendant Amenities Complex at the Sri Venkateswara Ramnarayan Ruia Government Hospital, a boys’ hostel at SV University, and a girls’ hostel, according to a press release.

Naidu will also lay the foundation stone for a Rs 126-crore project to supply water from the Neva Branch Canal to the Kalyani Dam, Mulapalli tank, and four other tanks, as well as a cattle shelter complex, it added.

At SV University, foundation stones will be laid for Centralised Advanced Research Laboratories, the second floor of an academic building, and a compound wall as part of ongoing educational infrastructure development, the release further said.

On January 15, Naidu will offer special prayers at the Nagalamma temple, the village deity, with his family before returning to Amaravati, the source said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by News Desk  |   Published: 12th January 2026 8:27 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button