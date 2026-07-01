Andhra CM Naidu lays foundation for Hero MotoCorp facility

Madanapalem: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for Hero MotoCorp’s Rs 750-crore GPC in Tirupati district.

The new Global Parts Centre will manufacture components for motorcycles, scooters and electric vehicles for both domestic and international markets.

“CM Naidu and Hero MotoCorp Executive Chairman Pawan Munjal laid the foundation for the Global Parts Centre,” a press release said.

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The facility, coming up at Madanapalem village in Satyavedu mandal, is expected to generate employment for nearly 4,000 people.

Hero MotoCorp already runs a two-wheeler manufacturing plant near Sri City, with an annual production capacity of 1.5 million vehicles.

To expand its operations, Hero MotoCorp has readied plans to invest Rs 3,200 crore in the state, the press release said.