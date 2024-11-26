Andhra CM Naidu moots iconic deep tech building in Amaravati

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday asked the officials to formulate proposals for constructing an iconic deep technology building in the capital city of Amaravati, expressing his firm opinion that the future of the present generation totally depends on the latest technology like deep technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Chairing a review meeting at his office in the State Secretariat on the new IT policy, he recalled that he had built the HITEC City in Hyderabad at that time to promote Information Technology, and now there is every need for a deep technology iconic building to embrace the new opportunities.

Also Read Jagan highlights concern across nation about functioning of EVMs

The Chief Minister directed the officials to formulate proposals for setting up five lakh workstations by 2029 and 10 lakh such workstations by 2034 in the state. He also gave instructions to the officers on co-working spaces, providing necessary land on subsidy for constructing multi-storied office complexes, granting permissions through the single-window system for providing basic amenities and bringing the IT companies under power tariff.

He also told the officials to formulate plans to extend seed funding up to Rs 25 lakh each to SCs, STs, BCs, Minorities and women as part of the start-up policy.

He also issued guidelines to the officers for the setting up of five innovation hubs interlinking them to the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub for the development of innovation and start-up ecosystem in the state. He said that he was very keen that the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub should function as a centre for the zonal hubs in Central Andhra, Rayalaseema, South Andhra, Godavari and North Andhra, and also wanted 25 IITs to be interlinked to these five zonal hubs.

Directing the officials to work with the goal of providing employment to the youth, the Chief Minister said that the District Collectors too should identify the available lands for setting up the workstations. The skill upgradation is necessary at all the workstations for the youth to meet their future needs, he told the officials.

Observing that the youth living in the rural areas in the state have immense knowledge but they cannot progress well as they do not have the proper necessary skills, the Chief Minister stressed the need to develop the skills among the rural youth.

The state government has divided into three categories the subsidy to be provided for the developers of the IT companies.

If the company should be eligible to get the necessary subsidy for co-working space, it should either have a 100-seating capacity or should have an office complex which has a space of 10,000 square feet. Similarly, for the neighbourhood working space, there should be a 10-seat capacity or 1,000 square feet of office space. The final plan is being formulated to extend subsidies to the companies which have either Rs 30 crore turnover or a minimum of 100 staff strength.

Minister for Human Resources and IT Nara Lokesh also expressed his opinion on the new IT policy.