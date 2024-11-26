Jagan highlights concern across nation about functioning of EVMs

Amaravati: On the occasion of the 75th Constitution Day, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, highlighted widespread concern across the nation about the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President once again underlined the need for using ballot papers.

Jagan Mohan Reddy took to ‘X’ on Tuesday to post his comments on the occasion of Constitution Day.

Our Sovereign, Socialist , Secular, Democratic Republic guarantees us Justice, Equality, Liberty, and Fraternity. As we celebrate the 75th Constitution Day, let us reflect on its significance and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to its guiding principles.



The cornerstone of… — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) November 26, 2024

“Our Sovereign, Socialist, Secular, Democratic Republic guarantees us Justice, Equality, Liberty, and Fraternity. As we celebrate the 75th Constitution Day, let us reflect on its significance and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to its guiding principles,” he wrote.

“The cornerstone of Democracy is electing public representatives. Widespread concern across the nation about the functioning of EVMs prompts us to question the veracity of EVMs and to ask ourselves why we should not go to the polls with ballot papers as is the practice in a majority of countries across the world,” Jagan Mohan Reddy stated.

“Democracy should not only be prevalent but also be seen to be thriving,” he added.

Also Read Andhra Pradesh: Lokesh blames Jagan for fee reimbursement dues

The former Chief Minister also voiced concern over attempt to quell freedom of speech.

“The other significant concern in recent times has been an aggressive attempt to quell freedom of speech, the most important fundamental right guaranteed to the citizens of our country.

“On this auspicious day, we pay tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the visionary leaders who shaped our Constitution, guiding us towards a unified and equitable India,” he added