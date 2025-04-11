Andhra CM presents silken raiments to Vontimitta temple

Vontimitta: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday presented silken raiments to the deity of Sri Kodandarama here in YSR Kadapa district on the occasion of Sri Sitarama Kalyanam (ceremonial wedding of Lord Ram & Sita).

Chief Minister, accompanied by his wife N Bhuvaneswari, personally visited the temple and presented the raiments. He was welcomed in a traditional manner with a ‘poornakumbham’, said a press release.

Later, priests presented holy garments and blessing to the couple.

Precious jewels were sent from Tirumala Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple to Lord Ram and Sita at Vontimitta as is the custom during the festival, the release added.

Meanwhile, Chief of Penna Cement, P Pratap Reddy, and his family members donated three golden crowns to the deities at Vontimitta, said the press release.

Weighing seven kg and worth around Rs 6.6 crore, the crowns will adorn the deities of Sri Sitarama Lakshamana in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.