Andhra CM set to launch YSRCP campaign with bus yatra

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to launch an extensive election campaign with ‘Memanta Siddham’ bus yatra on March 27 from Idupulapaya in his home district Kadapa.

Following the success of regional meetings titled ‘Siddham’ (Ready), the YSR Congress Party chief is ready to launch the bus yatra by paying homage to his father, former Chief Minister Dr. Y S Rajasekhar Reddy at YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya.

During the course of the yatra, the Chief Minister will traverse through several key locations including Kumarunipalli, Vempalli, Sarvarajupeta, VN Palli (Kamalapuram constituency), Gangireddypalli, Urutur, Yerraguntla (Jammalamadugu constituency), and Potladurthi.

The highlight of the yatra will be a public meeting scheduled in the evening on the Proddutur bypass road, where the Chief Minister will address the gathering.

Following the public meeting, the yatra will proceed to the night camp situated on the Allagadda bypass road of Nandyala district, passing through Sunnapurallapalli, Duvvur, Jillela, Nagalapadu, Bodhanam, Rampalle Cross, and Chagalamarri.

Meanwhile, several former TDP corporators and Jana Sena leaders of Vijayawada joined YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office here on Tuesday.

Ganduri Mahesh, Nandepu Jagadeesh (former corporators), Kokkiligadda Deva Mani (former co-option member), TDP state BC Cell secretary Kosuru Subrahmanyam (Mani), former division president Gorantla Srinivasa Rao and Vijayawada East Jana Sena in-charge Bathina Ramu were among those who joined the YSRCP.

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani, MLA Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, MLC Ruhulla and Vijayawada East YSRCP candidate Devineni Avinash were present. Venkatagiri Assembly constituency senior TDP leader Dr Mastan Yadav, Rajampeta constituency TDP in-charge Ganta Narahari, Eluru Lok Sabha constituency TDP in-charge Gorumuchhu Gopal Yadav, former MLC Angurui Lakshmi Siva Kumari of Payakaravupeta also joined YSRCP.

Simultaneous elections to the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats are scheduled on May 13.

In the 2019 elections, YSRCP bagged 151 Assembly and 22 Lok Sabha seats.

This time, the party is locked in a direct fight with the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance.