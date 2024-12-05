Andhra: Dalit professor attacked by far right supporters in Tirupati

The confrontation began when assailants barged into the office of Dr Ch Changaiah and questioned his views on Dalit rights, which escalated into a violent attack leaving him injured.

dalit professor attacked
Right wing supporters engage into an argument with Dalit professor in Andhra Pradesh (Screengrab)

A Dalit professor of Sri Venkateswara University in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati was allegedly beaten up by a right-wing group reportedly associated with Bajrang Dal on Wednesday, December 4.

According to a report in India Today, the confrontation began when the assailants barged into the office of Dr Changaiah, the dean of the Department of Electrical Engineering and aggressively questioned his views on Dalit rights. The confrontation escalated into a violent attack that left him injured.

A video circulating on social media shows the group donning saffron scarves aggressively confronting the professor and pushing him back during a heated exchange.

Dr Changaiah has been vocal about issues affecting the Dalit community. Meanwhile, local police have initiated an investigation and are actively pursuing the assailants involved in the attack.

This alarming incident marks the second attack on a Dalit community within a week.

On November 27, a 27-year-old Dalit man Narad Jatav was killed in Madhya Pradesh by a local sarpanch for reportedly using a common handpump in the village.

