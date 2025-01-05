Andhra Dy CM endorses ticket price hikes for Ram Charan’s Game Changer

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister and Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan endorsed the state government’s move to hike ticket price of his nephew Ram Charan’s latest movie Game Changer, during its pre-release event.

Speaking at Game Changer‘s pre-release event held at Rajahmundry, Pawan Kalyan said, “Unlike the previous government, we do not expect stars such as Chiranjeevi, Prabhas and Mahesh Babu to come to us seeking help over ticket pricing. Our coalition government respects and supports the film industry. Ticket rate hikes bring additional revenue to the government too.”

Andhra Pradesh government had decided to allow Ram Charan’s latest outing ‘Game Changer‘ ticket prices to be sold at higher prices. Set to release on January 10, the movie tickets would be sold in Andhra Pradesh with an additional charge of Rs 175 for multiplex theatres and Rs 135 in single-screen theatres, over the actual ticket prices.

The revised prices will be effective for ticket sales between January 11 and January 23. The AP government has also given a green flag to charge Rs 600 per ticket for a benefit show for the movie on January 10 at 1 am.

The actor-turned-politician also took a dig at his political rival, former Andhra chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, over his stand on allowing flexible movie ticket rates and the revision of ticket prices in the states.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government, on November 25 2021, passed the AP Cinemas Regulation Amendment Bill 2021 in its state assembly, enabling the state government to regulate cinema ticket pricing. It also introduced an online ticket booking system with a dedicated payment gateway, preventing hiked pricing and black market sales of movie tickets.

The bill was a major blow to the Tollywood industry as it substantially limited its revenue from Andhra Pradesh leading prominent Tollywood actors to meet Jagan Mohan Reddy requesting him to rethink the movie ticket pricing rules in the state.