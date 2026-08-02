Andhra: Godavari river flood recedes at Bhadrachalam

Amaravati: The APSDMA on Sunday, August 2, said flood flow in the Godavari river has begun receding at Bhadrachalam, where the second warning level has been withdrawn, though heavy discharge continues at the Dowleswaram Barrage.

The water level at Bhadrachalam stood at 47.9 feet, while it was 21.5 metres at Kunavaram and 13.3 metres at Polavaram. The inflow and outflow at the Dowleswaram Barrage were recorded at 14.6 lakh cusecs.

Dowleswaram is near Rajahmundry in East Godavari district.

“The flood flow in the Godavari river is receding at Bhadrachalam and the second warning level has been withdrawn. However, heavy flood discharge continues at the Dowleswaram Barrage,” Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Prakhar Jain said in an official release.

He urged people not to attempt crossing overflowing streams and causeways and advised them to cooperate with officials engaged in relief operations.

He also cautioned people against travelling, bathing, swimming or fishing in the Godavari river, saying the prevailing flood conditions made such activities dangerous.