Andhra: Missing for a month, married woman found living with lover

Andhra Pradesh: A 27-year-old married woman, who was missing for a month, was caught living with her 22-year-old lover in Chittoor District of Andhra Pradesh.

Eight years ago, Shobha married Chiranjeevi from Gudi Kothuru and they have two children. But the couple had marital troubles.

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Shobha befriended Balaji Naik from Guntur district via Instagram. Their friendship soon turned into a romantic relationship and they desired to spend their lives together.

A month ago, Shobha eloped with Balaji, leaving her husband and children. Chiranjeevi lodged a missing complaint and police started investigations.

On Saturday, August 1, they were found living together in Beggilipalli village. They claimed they had married at a temple in Kuppam.

However, Balaji has alleged he was blackmailed by Shobha into marrying her, threatening to die by suicide if he refused.

Shobha has alleged that she was subjected to domestic violence by Chiranjeevi. When she told Balaji about this, he advised her to kill her husband, but she refused and eloped with Balaji.

A case has been registered. Siasat.com tried to contact Chitoor police but received no response.