Hyderabad: Extramarital affair couple drinks poison on train

Hyderabad: A man and a woman who were allegedly in an extramarital affair attempted suicide by drinking a poisonous substance in a moving train near Cherlapally Railway Station on Tuesday, July 7.

According to local reports, Sirish Kumar and Neelaveni, both natives of Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district, were married to different people. They developed a relationship two months ago.

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About a month ago, they had fled to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, leaving their families in distress. Sirish’s wife, Sulochana, traced the couple and convinced them to return.

While all three were aboard the Sabari Express, Sirish and Neelaveni reportedly left for the toilet and consumed a poisonous substance. Fellow passengers alerted authorities, and both of them were shifted to Gandhi Hospital.

A case has been registered by the Secunderabad Government Railway Police, and an investigation is underway.