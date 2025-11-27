Andhra govt, Rapido launch driver-cum-guide services to promote tourism

Recently, Rapido and the state government entered into an agreement during the CII partnership summit in Vizag.

Published: 27th November 2025 10:28 pm IST
Rapido driver (Representational Image)

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday introduced a driver-cum-guide service in collaboration with bike taxi aggregator Rapido to enhance tourist experience and convenience.

Tourism Minister K Durgesh said drivers with good Rapido ratings will undergo special training in December covering state history, culture, hospitality and safety before services are launched in Vijayawada, Tirupati, and Visakhapatnam.

“The Government of Andhra Pradesh, partnering with Rapido, introduces a unique tourism initiative enhancing visitor experience while increasing incomes for cab and auto drivers,” Durgesh said in an official release.

Tourist autorickshaws, cabs, and details of circuits will be accessible directly through Rapido app, while co-branded help desks will be set up at bus stations, railway stations and airports, he said.

He noted that this project, implemented through a public-private partnership with technology support, will serve as a national model for tourist transport and services across India.

