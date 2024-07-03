Andhra govt targets to build 1.28L houses in 100 days: Minister

Further, the Minister said that monthly reviews will be taken up henceforth on the progress of construction of houses for the weaker sections.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 4th July 2024 12:13 am IST
Representative Image

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Housing Minister K Parthasarathy on Wednesday said an action plan has been formulated to build 1.28 lakh houses for eligible beneficiaries from the weaker sections in the next 100 days.

Parthasarathy said this goal is in line with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s guideline for all government departments to set 100-day targets.

Also Read
AP: Chandrababu Naidu to discuss Amaravati, Polavaram with PM

“To meet this target of building 1.28 lakh houses, Rs 2,520 crore will be spent. Another target has also been set to complete eight lakh houses which are at various stages of construction by March,” he said at a press conference at the Secretariat.

MS Education Academy

Further, the Minister said that monthly reviews will be taken up henceforth on the progress of construction of houses for the weaker sections.

Parthasarathy said he had already instructed officials to speed up work on housing.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 4th July 2024 12:13 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button