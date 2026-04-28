Andhra Jyothi journalist hacked to death while on morning walk

Hyderabad: A journalist working with Telugu with Andhra Jyothi News (ABN) in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh was hacked to death by two people on Tuesday morning, April 28.

Jaganmohan Reddy was out on his morning walk in V Kota when two bike-borne individuals fatally attacked him with knives before fleeing the spot.

His body was shifted to Palamaneru Hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered.

Police have identified rowdy-sheeter Tamim as the prime accused. Tamim hails from V Kota but is currently residing in Karnataka.

Reddy’s murder has evoked anger amongst the journalist community. Andhra Pradesh Journalist Forum Tirupati district member Arava Gopal said such incidents were shameful in a democracy.

The Andhra Pradesh Working Journalists Federation demanded the Naidu government’s intervention and immediate arrest of real conspirators behind the killing and warned of statewide protests if the government fails to comply.





