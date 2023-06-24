Andhra: Leopard captured after attacking child in Tirumala

After a two-day search operation, authorities on Friday night successfully captured a leopard that attacked a three-year-old on the path of Tirumala.

The wild cat was captured and secured in a cage at around 10:45 pm after authorities strategically managed to place two baited traps.

During the mission 150 CCTV cameras were installed across different areas as a precautionary measure.

A #Leopard that attacked the 3 yr old boy and tried to drag away for 120 mtr, along the #Alipiri– #Tirumala pedestrian route on Thursday, finally caught by the #forest dept.

The incident occurred on Thursday at the 7th mile along the Alipiri-Tirumala pedestrian route in Tirumala.

The boy has been identified as Kaushik from Adoni in the Kurnool district. Immediately after the incident, the injured boy was rushed to the hospital.