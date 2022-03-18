Andhra man accused of triple murder hangs self in Kuwait prison

Kuwait: A 35-year-old Kuwait-based Andhra Pradesh man who was accused of killing three members of a Kuwaiti family, died by suicide at the central prison in Kuwait, reported local media, on Thursday.

According to the Arabic daily Al-Rai, the accused ended his life by hanging himself using his underwear.

Family members of Venkatesh however alleged that Venkatesh was murdered in jail.

They claimed that Venkatesh was innocent and was implicated in a false case. Venkatesh’s wife Swathi and two children were inconsolable. She said that her husband was unlawfully jailed and murdered.

She said that although he had visited the former employer’s house a couple of times to resolve visa-related issues, he had nothing to do with the murders.

On March 8, the accused Pillola Venkatesh hailing from Dinnepadu village in Lakkireddypalli mandal in Kadapa district was arrested on the charges of killing his ex-employer Sher Ahmed (80), his wife Kalda (62), and their daughter Asuma (18) in Ardiya, Kuwait.

Though the crime was committed on March 4, it came to light four days later when the family’s neighbours alerted local police about the foul smell emanating from their house.

As per media reports, Kuwait police claimed to have solved the triple murder case with the help of CCTV footage and Venkatesh admitted to having killed the family allegedly due to a financial dispute.

After perpetrating the crime, he searched the house and found 300 Kuwaiti Dinars and gold jewellery. Venkatesh later sold the gold and the invoices for the same were recovered by the police.

It is reported that Venkatesh had relocated to Kuwait along with his wife Swathi for their livelihood about two years ago. As the triple murder case created a sensation, the police deported Swathi to India last week.

On her return to India, Swathi approached police officials in Kadapa district seeking their help for his release from Kuwait jail and safe return to India. She had also appealed to the state and the central governments to take immediate steps to bring him back.

Swathi is waiting to receive the mortal remains of Venkatesh for performing his final rites.

(With inputs from agencies)