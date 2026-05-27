Andhra man continued to rape 15-year-old despite her bleeding profusely

Amaravati: A 19-year-old youth allegedly raped a 15-year-old minor, leaving her with grievous injuries and severe blood loss in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district.

The accused, identified as Eshwar, a resident of Kotluru village, initially met the minor through social media, where they got into a relationship. Deceiving the victim under the pretext of sincere intentions, the accused took her to a lodge in Kazipet on his motorcycle on Tuesday, May 26.

According to local reports, despite the severe bleeding, Eswhar continued to sexually assault the minor. The accused later dropped her off at her house and fled.

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The victim’s family, shocked to see her state, immediately took her to the Proddatur Government Hospital and subsequently transferred her to Kadapa RIMS for advanced treatment.

The Duvur Police Station registered a case on Tuesday, following a complaint filed by the victim’s mother. The accused, Eshwar, has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. Police teams are conducting a search operation to apprehend the absconding accused.

The minor had recently graduated from Class 10.