Andhra man continued to rape 15-year-old despite her bleeding profusely

The accused, identified as Eshwar, initially met the minor through social media, where they got into a relationship.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th May 2026 2:00 pm IST
Rapido driver rapes minor who runs away from house after being disciplined by her parents for talking for too long on phone.
Representative image

Amaravati: A 19-year-old youth allegedly raped a 15-year-old minor, leaving her with grievous injuries and severe blood loss in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district.

The accused, identified as Eshwar, a resident of Kotluru village, initially met the minor through social media, where they got into a relationship. Deceiving the victim under the pretext of sincere intentions, the accused took her to a lodge in Kazipet on his motorcycle on Tuesday, May 26.

According to local reports, despite the severe bleeding, Eswhar continued to sexually assault the minor. The accused later dropped her off at her house and fled.

Subhan Bakery

The victim’s family, shocked to see her state, immediately took her to the Proddatur Government Hospital and subsequently transferred her to Kadapa RIMS for advanced treatment.

The Duvur Police Station registered a case on Tuesday, following a complaint filed by the victim’s mother. The accused, Eshwar, has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. Police teams are conducting a search operation to apprehend the absconding accused.

The minor had recently graduated from Class 10.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th May 2026 2:00 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button