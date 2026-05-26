Hyderabad man sentenced to 20 years jail for raping 4-year-old

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by a local court and was directed to pay a fine of Rs 50,000 along with a compensation of Rs 3 lakh for raping a four-year-old girl, police said on Tuesday, May 26.

The man, identified as Chilkur Sandeep, is a resident of Rajendranagar. In June 2019, Sandeep, a neighbour of the victim, lured her to his house while she was playing with other kids.

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The mother of the child had approached the Rajendranagar police regarding the assault, and a case was filed under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 5(m) read with Section 6 (Aggravated penetrative Sexual Assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The case was then forwarded to a Bharosa centre, where the child and her family were provided moral and emotional support through counselling.