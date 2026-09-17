Andhra man held for killing live-in partner in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old man was arrested by the Adibatla Police on Thursday, September 17, for allegedly strangling his live-in partner to death here on September 13.

The accused was identified as Dasari Narasimha Murthy, a hostel in-charge and native of Andhra Pradesh. The victim was identified as K Kalyani. Based on a complaint by Kandimalla Shyamala, the victim’s mother, on September 15, the police registered a missing person case and initiated an investigation.

The investigation revealed that Narasimha and Kalyani were in a live-in relationship and frequently quarrelled over alcohol consumption. On September 13, Murthy allegedly strangled Kalyani with a nylon rope.

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According to the police, the accused tried to make the murder look like suicide and tampered with evidence at the house. He also sent text messages to Kalyani’s husband from her phone.

Police apprehended the accused at Nadergul and booked him for murder under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).