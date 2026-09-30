Andhra man murders woman over money, dumps her pieces in canal

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh police have arrested a butcher for allegedly murdering a 29-year-old woman and later disposing of her dismembered body parts in a canal here, a senior official on Tuesday, September 29.

Durga Rao, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Vijayawada West said Shaik Shafi (45), who runs a mutton shop in Bhavanipuram area of the city, had murdered Kalyani on September 17 and later cut her body into pieces.

The incident happened as a fallout of monetary issues.

“Shafi has been arrested for slitting Kalyani’s throat and later cutting her body into pieces and dumping them in a canal,” Rao said.

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh: Woman murdered, body dismembered and dumped in cooling canal



Vijayawada West ACP Durga Rao says, "On the evening of the 18th, Ibrahimpatnam Police received information about a body floating in a cooling canal. A woman aged around 30-35 was found… pic.twitter.com/jZUtQVq5NR — IANS (@ians_india) September 29, 2026

Her torso was recovered by Ibrahimpatnam Police on September 18 from the canal. “Following extensive searches using drone cameras, NDRF personnel and physical searches, the head, legs and one hand were recovered. The left hand is yet to be recovered.” he added.

The victim was identified based on a tattoo on her arm and the details circulated on social media.

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Accused had adopted Kalyani’s son

As Shafi has only three daughters, he had adopted Kalyani’s son four years ago. Police said the duo had also been intimate briefly.

However, police said Shafi claimed that Kalyani would frequently demand money and treat him like an ATM, taking thousands of rupees.

Allegedly taking advantage of the fact that she had given her son for adoption, Kalyani would threaten Shafi that she would raise a hue and cry if he didn’t pay her whenever she demanded money, police said.

Unable to bear this alleged harassment, Shafi invited Kalyani to his home on September 17 when his family members were away.

On that fateful day, Shafi alleged that Kalyani had demanded Rs 1 lakh but he offered only Rs 15,000, leading to a quarrel, police said.

Later, the enraged butcher allegedly slit Kalyani’s throat and then cut her body into pieces, they said.

To cover up the murder and wipe out evidence, police said Shafi dumped Kalyani’s body parts in the cooling canal of Vijayawada Thermal Power Station (VTPS) with the help of Shaik Abdulla.

Police arrested Shafi and Abdulla under relevant sections of BNS.

According to police, Kalyani lost her mother at an early age, while her father would not care for her and her brother due to his wayward lifestyle.

(With inputs from PTI.)