Andhra man pours chemical in infant’s mouth over doubts about his lineage

A horrific incident has come to light from Andhra Pradesh where a man poured hydrogen peroxide, a chemical commonly used as a disinfectant, in his nine-month-old daughter’s mouth. The incident took place in Karavadi village of Ongole mandal.

Speaking to Siasat.com the Ongole taluka police said the accused Bhaskar along with his wife Lakshmi and their infant child Vaishnavi arrived at Ongole from Paderu town to work in shrimp ponds.

Bhaskar, who is the second husband of Lakshmi, allegedly suspected that Vaishnavi was not his biological daughter.

“He attempted to kill her by making her ingest hydrogen peroxide but luckily she survived,” police said.

The baby is now receiving treatment at the Guntur government general hospital and is said to be in a stable condition.

Police have launched an investigation to arrest Bhaskar who is currently absconding.