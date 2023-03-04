Andhra man uploads ‘first-night’ video on WhatsApp; case filed

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident that took place in Andhra Pradesh, a groom uploaded a video that he captured on the ‘first night’ of his wedding on WhatsApp status.

A resident of the Konaseema district in Andhra, M Veera Babu got married on February 8 and shared the video which soon went viral with many people reportedly downloading and sharing it.

Veera Babu captured intimate moments with his wife on the first night of his wedding on his cell phone, without the bride’s knowledge, and then uploaded the video on his WhatsApp status.

Bride’s mother later reported the man’s actions to the police after she got to know about her son-in-law’s immoral act.

Police upon investigation found Veera babu guilty and produced him in a local court which handed him a 14-day remand.

SI Srinivas said that the groom has committed a crime by making a video of the intimate moment and uploading it on social media.