Telangana: Determined groom marries unwell bride at hospital

Hyderabad: In an incident that makes one recall Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao’s 2006 hit film ‘Vivah’, a man, Tirupathi walked into a hospital on Thursday morning, determined to tie the knot and emerged a married man.

Tirupathi, a resident of Prof Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, and Shailaja, of Lambadipally village in Chennur mandal, were set to get married on Thursday morning. Unexpectedly, Shailaja got sick and was hospitalised. She underwent a minor surgery and was under the observation of doctors post-op.

Due to the unforeseen circumstances, all the relatives thought that the wedding would be postponed. However, it had little to no effect on the groom.

In a move that took the bride and her family by surprise, the groom, Tirupathi, walked into the bride’s hospital room with garlands and a magalasutram.

He exchanged the garlands with Shailaja while she sat on her hospital bed, in their own little bubble not really minding the medical equipment around them.

They tied the knot in the hospital room surrounded by a few close relatives as the amused medical staff and patients looked on.

The newly wed couple posed away for pictures which when posted on social media went viral.

The groom reportedly did not want to postpone the ceremony and so completed the ritual at the time previously suggested by the priests.

The new couple also seemed to have managed to complete some other rituals such as Jilakara Bellam and Talambralu.