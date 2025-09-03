Andhra minister lays foundation for Potti Sriramulu memorial in Guntur

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a bronze statue and memorial park dedicated to freedom fighter Potti Sriramulu in Sakhamuru, Guntur district.

Sriramulu, a Gandhian, sacrificed his life through a historic fast-unto-death in 1952, paving the way for the formation of Andhra Pradesh and inspiring generations.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lokesh said the memorial would “inspire future generations to remember Sriramulu’s sacrifice.”

“Sriramulu’s martyrdom for Andhra Pradesh’s formation stands unparalleled in Indian history, and honouring him with a memorial park is our solemn duty,” he said.

The project will feature a bronze statue and a landscaped memorial park for visitors.

Officials informed Lokesh that construction would be expedited, ensuring timely completion while “preserving the site’s cultural significance.”

The minister highlighted the NDA alliance government’s “commitment to commemorating historical icons who shaped Andhra Pradesh” and urged “the youth to imbibe their values.”