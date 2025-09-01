Jagan urges YSRCP workers to stay firm amid alleged NDA excesses

Pulivendula: YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday urged party workers and leaders to remain steadfast in the face of alleged “excesses” by the NDA coalition government.

Speaking at the Bhakarapuram camp office in Kadapa district, Reddy responded to complaints from YSRCP cadres that the TDP-led alliance was resorting to “attacks and lawlessness.”

“No one should lose courage. Every party worker must adopt a spirit of struggle and move forward boldly to face the excesses unleashed by the coalition,” Reddy said in a statement.

He expressed anger over the alleged collapse of law and order, saying that governments should work for public welfare, not harass citizens, and recalled that the previous YSRCP government had ensured “benefits without discrimination”.

Reddy alleged that instead of serving the public, the present TDP-led government was targeting YSRCP leaders and activists out of “political vendetta”, creating fear among party supporters.

He advised party representatives to firmly stand by the cadre during testing times.

There was no immediate reaction from the ruling TDP.