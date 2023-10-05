Andhra: No relief for Naidu as judicial remand extended till Oct 19

Amaravati: A local court here on Thursday, October 5, extended Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s judicial remand in the Skill Development Corporation scam case by a fortnight till October 19.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau Court extended Naidu’s remand for the third time today after the second extension of remand ended on Thursday.

The court also posted the hearings of Naidu’s bail plea and the petition by the Andhra Pradesh Police CID seeking his custody to Friday.

The CID was represented by Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy while Supreme Court lawyer Pramod Dubey argued on behalf of the former chief minister.

The CID is seeking another five-day police custody of Naidu to further question him as he allegedly did not cooperate with the investigators during the first two-day custodial questioning on September 23 and 24.

Naidu was arrested on September 9 for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, which resulted in a purported loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.