Andhra: No relief for Naidu as judicial remand extended till Oct 19

The CID is seeking another five-day police custody of Naidu to further question him as he allegedly did not cooperate with the investigators during the first two-day custodial questioning.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 5th October 2023 5:40 pm IST
C Naidu begins day-long hunger strike against 'illegal' arrest
TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: A local court here on Thursday, October 5, extended Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s judicial remand in the Skill Development Corporation scam case by a fortnight till October 19.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The Anti-Corruption Bureau Court extended Naidu’s remand for the third time today after the second extension of remand ended on Thursday.

The court also posted the hearings of Naidu’s bail plea and the petition by the Andhra Pradesh Police CID seeking his custody to Friday.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
No interim relief to Chandrababu Naidu, SC to hear plea on Oct 9

The CID was represented by Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy while Supreme Court lawyer Pramod Dubey argued on behalf of the former chief minister.

The CID is seeking another five-day police custody of Naidu to further question him as he allegedly did not cooperate with the investigators during the first two-day custodial questioning on September 23 and 24.

Naidu was arrested on September 9 for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, which resulted in a purported loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 5th October 2023 5:40 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button