Andhra: One held for vandalising shivalingam in Draksharamam temple

Andhra Pradesh: A shivalingam has been allegedly vandalised near the Draksharamam temple in BR Ambedkar Konaseema district of Andra Pradesh, and an accused has been apprehended in this connection, a police official said on Wednesday, December 31.

Police received information about the incident on Tuesday and rushed to the spot, where the shivalingam, located near the Koneru (stepped water tank), was found damaged.

“A shivalingam was vandalised near the Draksharamam temple. Upon receiving the information, we have visited the spot,” Ramachandrapuram DSP B Raghuveer told PTI.

Based on information from local residents and CCTV footage from the area, police initiated an investigation into the incident, he said. Raghuveer said the accused has been apprehended and a case has been registered.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu spoke to Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy and sought details of the incident, sources said.

The Endowments Minister informed the chief minister that special police teams were formed to probe the incident.

The chief minister directed officials to ensure that those responsible are punished severely and asked officials to keep him informed about the progress of the investigation.