Andhra: Over 7 injured as boats set on fire due to clash between fishermen

Published: 5th January 2022
Vishakapatnam: In a clash between two groups of fishermen at Peda Jalaripeta in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, several boats were set on fire, injuring over seven people.

The clash broke out over the use of ring nets.

Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha said, “More than seven people were injured and several boats were set to fire during a clash between 2 groups of fishermen at Peda Jalaripeta in Visakhapatnam. The clash broke out over the use of ring nets. We’ve imposed Section 144 at Vasavanipalem and Jalaripeta areas.”

