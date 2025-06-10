Andhra police arrest seven persons in minor girl gang rape case

Edgurallapalli: Andhra Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested six men and a minor for allegedly raping a 15-year-old dalit girl here in Sri Sathya Sai district, said a police official.

The official said that the arrests were made based on a complaint lodged by the minor girl.

“In this heinous case, the accused were identified, traced, and arrested with coordination by special teams under Dharmavaram subdivision,” said Sri Satya Sai district Superintendent of Police V Ratna addressing a press conference.

Also Read Andhra Pradesh to complete 1,040 km roads in 2025

Police arrested B Rajesh, T Hemant, C Basi Karthik, Basi Sonappa, A Muktanand, B Rajendra while the minor has been under legal supervision.

Ramagiri Circle Inspector led search operations under Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hemant Kumar’s supervision, ensuring no lapse in procedure during arrest and evidence collection.

Meanwhile, police are also on the lookout for other accused persons who are on the run.

Police booked the accused under various sections of relevant acts including POCSO.