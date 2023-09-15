Andhra Pradesh: 4 killed, 3 injured in a road accident in Chittoor

Andhra Pradesh: Four people were killed while three were critically injured in a road accident in Andhra’s Chittoor when an ambulance hit a parked tanker on the Chittoor Tirupati highway on Friday, said Police.

Visuals from the spot showed that the front of the ambulance was completely damaged due to the impact of the collision.

The incident reportedly took place near the Tellagundla Palle village.

The four deceased include one woman and three men, said officials.

As per the information received, the injured were shifted to Chittoor Government Hospital by the Police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier, on Friday, five people were killed while eleven were injured in a collision involving a jeep and a lorry in Andhra’s Annamaya district on Friday morning.

“A total of five people perished in the accident. Of the injured persons, seven are said to be in serious condition. They are admitted at the Tirupati Rua Hospital,” said Nagababu, circle inspector, Methampally.

Police further said the exact cause of the incident had not been ascertained as yet.

The lorry was on its way to Chittor from Kadapa while the jeep was carrying 16 pilgrims, who were returning from a visit to Tirumala to Belagavi, Karnataka when the two vehicles met with the accident.