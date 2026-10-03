Andhra Pradesh: 4 workers killed in boiler blast at Sri City

He directed officials to extend all support to the families of the deceased and ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

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Damaged industrial structure after boiler blast at Sri City company in Andhra Pradesh.

Tirupati: Four workers were killed in a water boiler blast at a private company in Sri City in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district on Saturday, October 3.

Two workers died at the site, while two others succumbed to their injuries during treatment, a press release said. Another severely injured worker is undergoing treatment.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the incident and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

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“The CM expressed sorrow over the accident at a private company in Sri City in Tirupati district, where four people died due to a water boiler blast,” the release said.

He directed officials to extend all support to the families of the deceased and ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

Details about the cause of the blast and the identities of the victims are awaited.

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