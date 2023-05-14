Andhra Pradesh: 6 women killed as bus rams into auto

Amaravati: Six women were killed and four others were injured when a private bus rammed into an auto-rickshaw in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district on Sunday.

The accident occurred on national highway 216 near Sitaramapuram in Tallarevu mandal.

Six women died on the spot. The injured were shifted to Kakinada Government General Hospital.

The victims hailed from Neelapalli in Yanam. They were all employees of a shrimp unit. According to police, they were returning home after work when the accident occurred.

Police registered a case and took up investigation. An official said, they were trying to find out how the accident occurred.