Andhra Pradesh: 8 killed as two trains collide at Vizianagaram

Visakhapatnam: At least eight persons died and around 20 were injured after two trains collided in Vizianagaram district on the Howrah-Chennai line on Sunday evening, a police official said.

Three coaches of the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train derailed after Palasa Express collided with it near the Kantakapalli junction in Kothavalasa ‘mandal’ (block).

Injured persons have been admitted to Tirumala Hospital and NRI Hospital, Vizianagaram (Town) as reported by DRO.

Some injured persons are also admitted to MIMS Hospital Nellimarla, Vizianagaram (D).

The Visakhapatnam-Rayagada train was on its way from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada in Odisha, while the Palasa Express was heading to Vizianagaram from Palasa in Srikakulam district.

Local police have launched a rescue and relief operation. There is darkness at the accident site, which has made the rescue operation difficult.

#BreakingNews: Train collision in #Vizianagaram dt of #AndhraPradesh. Rayagada Express rams into Palasa Passenger from behind in Alamanda. Unconfirmed reports say 3 dead. Palasa passenger apparently stopped on tracks after power supply loss. More details awaited. @newstapTweets pic.twitter.com/8SFSINA2Jb — Krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) October 29, 2023

Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad and other officials of East Coast Railway have rushed to the accident site.

The local administration and the NDRF have been informed for assistance and ambulance service, while an accident relief train has reached the site, railway officials said.

East Coast Railway (ECoR) said a human error could have resulted in the collision of two trains in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district.

“Likely reason: Human error. Overshooting of the signal by Visakhapatnam- Rayagada passenger train,” ECoR CPRO Biswajit Sahoo told reporters here.

While explaining the term overshooting, the CPRO said it occurs when a train, instead of stopping at a red signal, moves on.

The ECR has cancelled two trains and diverted few others due to an accident of passenger trains between Kantakapalli and Alamanda in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district on Sunday.

Train No. 08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam passenger leaving Raipur on October 30 and train No. 08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur passenger leaving Visakhapatnam on October 30 have been cancelled.

Five trains will run in a diverted route via Titlagarh-Raipur-Nagpur-Bllarsha-Vijayawada instead of the regular route Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada.

Train No. 03357 Baruni-Coimbatore Special Express which left Barauni on October 28 will run on a diverted route.

Train No. 18189 Tata-Ernakulam Express which left Tata on October 29, 11020 Bhubaneswar-CST Mumbai-Konark Express which left Bhubaneswar on October 29, 12703 Howrah-Secundrabad Falknuma Express leaving Howrah on October 29 and 12245 Howrah-SVM Benguluru Duranto Express which left Howrah on October 29 will run on a diverted route.

Helplines set up for info on Andhra train accident

District collector S. Nagalaxmi said a control room has been opened in her office to provide information about the passengers.

People may contact the control room at 9493589157. The railways has also opened a helpline — 8978080006 — to provide information.

The following emergency helpline numbers have been set up to assist passengers.

Eluru- 0881-2232267

Samalkot- 0884-2327010

Rajahmundry -08832420541

Tuni- 08854-252172

Andhra CM orders rescue, and relief operations:

Expressing shock over the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials concerned to undertake rescue operations.

CM Jagan directed the the health, police, revenue and other departments to coordinate rescue operations and ensure best possible treatment to the injured at the nearest hospitals.

He asked the officials to arrange a sufficient number of ambulances to ferry the injured.

PM Modi and CM Jagan announces ex-gratia

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to pay an ex-gratia of Rs.10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs.2 lakh each to the injured from the State.

He further instructed of Rs. 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 each to the injured from other states.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw telephoned the Chief Minister over the accident.

The Chief Minister informed him that rescue teams have been sent to the accident site and Education Minister B.Satyanarayana, District Collector and the SP are supervising the relief and rescue operations.

The prime minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased due to the train derailment between Alamanda and Kantakapalle section. The injured would be given Rs 50,000, the Prime Minister’s Office posted on X.

PM speaks to railway minister, takes stock of situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in the train accident in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh and spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to take stock of the situation.

“PM Narendra Modi spoke to Railway Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the wake of the unfortunate train derailment between Alamanda and Kantakapalle section,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

PM @narendramodi spoke to Railway Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the wake of the unfortunate train derailment between Alamanda and Kantakapalle section.



Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected. The Prime Minister… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 29, 2023

Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected, it said.

“The Prime Minister extends condolences to the bereaved families and prays that the injured recover soon,” the PMO tweeted.

(with inputs from IANS and PTI)