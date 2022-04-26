Andhra Pradesh: Abandoned baby boy found in Vizianagaram

Photo of ANI ANI|   Published: 26th April 2022 9:07 am IST
Vizianagaram: In a tragic incident, an abandoned baby boy was found on the railway tracks of Vizianagaram district on Monday, the police said.

According to Kothavalasa Circle Inspector BS Rao, he said, “An abandoned baby was found at the Kothavalasa Railway Station on Monday morning at 6 AM. A person saw the baby on the railway tracks in a bag. It is a male baby and upon receiving information, we reached the spot.”

The Andhra Police has registered the case in the matter.

“We registered a case under section 317 of the IPC. We have handed over the baby to Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS). Initially, the baby was taken to a nearby hospital and has been vaccinated,” the police said.

Kothavalasa’s ICDS supervisor Sunitha said to ANI that as soon as the officials got the information that an abondoned baby was found on the tracks of a railway station, the officials came and took the baby under ICDS. “The baby is now vaccinated and will be taken care by them,” she added.

