Andhra Pradesh: Army to clear flood waters in Vijayawada

Amaravati: The Indian army entered the fray to rebuild the inundated embankments of the Budameru canal, in Andhra Pradesh’s flood-hit district of Vijayawada. A team of 40 engineers of the Indian Army flew from a special plane to the flood hit areas on Friday morning, September 6.

The army has started its efforts in coordination with the Andhra Pradesh government’s engineers at Shantinagar near Kondapalli, 20 kilometres away from Vijayawada town.

The team is aiming to close the inundated embankments of the canal at war footing speed, which had broken during the floods that hit the region in the first days of September. The canal boulders breaking off had led to flood water entering into agricultural lands and residential areas.

The army’s rebuilding efforts started following union minister for agriculture and farmers’ welfare Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu went on an ariel survey of the flood-affected areas in Vijayawada on Thursday.