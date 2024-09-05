AP: Army to level huge boulders at Budameru

Amaravathi: Union minister for agriculture and farmers’ welfare Shivraj Singh Chauhan has said that army would be pressed into service for leveling the huge boulders at Budameru, and that the armed forces will start working from Friday.

Chauhan and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu went on an ariel survey of the flood-affected areas in Vijayawada on Thursday. The former was also shown exhibits at Vijayawada collectorate about the floods that ravaged the state for more than five days.

Addressing media persons, Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that mining operations near Budameru canal may have contributed to the flooding in Vijayawada. Due to Krishna River and Budameru rivulet both overflowing, the flood situation of such enormity has happened.

He said that based on the central committee’s report on the losses due to help, the Centre was going to announce its aid to the state, and assured that the financial aid will be released swiftly to the state.

He also said that he will discuss with Union home minister Amit Shah and irrigation experts the possibility of increasing the storage capacity at Prakasam barrage.

He praised the efforts of Chandrababu Naidu in minimising the deaths in the floods, and for tirelessly taking part in the flood relief operations.

Naidu said that the state government would take steps to increase the storage capacity at Prakasam barrage, and that experts were researching various possibilities.