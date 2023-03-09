Andhra Pradesh: Attempt to reunite 4 tiger cubs with mother fails

Amaravati: Attempts by Andhra Pradesh forest officials to reunite four tiger cubs with their mother in Atmakur forests have proved futile.

The forest personnel took the cubs to the spot where a shepherd had reported sighting of the big cat on Wednesday night. They waited till early Thursday but the mother tigress did not turn up.

The cubs, which were found abandoned near a village five days ago, were brought back to the forest guest house at Nallamala Jungle Camp Bairluty where they remained under the care of a team of veterinarians.

The forest officials had found pugmarks of a tigress on Wednesday morning at around 1.5 km from the site where the cubs were found by villagers. A shepherd had also reported a direct sighting of a big cat near the village on Wednesday evening. This had raised hopes of reuniting the cubs with their mother.

Cute little big cats: Four tiger cubs `abandoned' by their mother in the Nallamala forests are doing well after rescue from stray dogs. Efforts are on to trace the tigress and reunite the cubs with their mother. #Tiger #cubs #Nallamala #forests #NSTR #AndhraPradesh #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/jmwrW2pkVN — Syed Akbar (@SyedAkbarTOI) March 7, 2023

An expert committee comprising officials from National Tiger Conservation Authority, Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR), and the state forest department will now decide the next move.

The officials said if the efforts to reunite the cubs with the mother tigress yield no result, they will consider shifting the cubs to SV Zoological Park Tirupati to protect them.

Meanwhile, officials monitoring the rescue and rehabilitation process of a tigress and four cubs said that all cubs are healthy, active, and normal. The forest department released a video of cubs playing with each other in a room.

The cubs, believed to be a month old, were fed minced chicken liver, milk, and water.

Veterinarians from S V Zoological Park, Tirupati were closely monitoring their condition by checking their vitals.

Forest officials had attempted to leave the cubs in the forest on Monday night but with no trace of their mother in the vicinity, they dropped the plan and brought them back to the guest house.

#AndhraPradesh #Tiger cubs update 6. Still in human care (clip from y'day). To me it looks like they are headed to the zoo at Tirupati. No official decision yet. @nstr_tiger FD to join officials at Bairluty where cubs are now. @ntca_india @DeccanChronicle pic.twitter.com/NbMzCndGtb — Balu Pulipaka (@BaluPulipaka) March 8, 2023

As part of their efforts to locate mother tigress, the forest officials have installed camera traps.

Villagers found the cubs abandoned on the outskirts of Pedda Gummadapuram villagers in Kothapalli Mandal (block) in Nandyal district on Sunday. After waiting for a while to see if their mother turns up, the villagers shifted the cubs to a room on a farm to protect them from predators and informed the forest officials.

The forest officials believe that the mother tigress may have lost her way after getting cubs near the village.