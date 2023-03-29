Andhra Pradesh CM in Delhi to meet with Amit Shah, other Union ministers

The chief minister will call on Union Home Minister Shah around 10.30 pm. He is scheduled to meet with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, according to Andhra Bhawan officials here.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Neha Khan | Published: 29th March 2023 8:50 pm IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Photo: Twitter.

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy reached the national capital on Wednesday and is scheduled to meet with Union ministers, including Amit Shah, to discuss long-pending state issues.

The chief minister will call on Union Home Minister Shah around 10.30 pm. He is scheduled to meet with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, according to Andhra Bhawan officials here.

“Andhra Pradesh chief minister reached Delhi in the evening and he will meet the Union home minister and the finance minister tonight and tomorrow,” the officials said.

Reddy has also sought an appointment to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss several pending issues, including the Pollavaram project.

