Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan assures support to unicorn startups

Davos: Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday interacted with founders and CEOs of unicorn startups and assured that the state government would take measures to make Vishakapatnam a unicorn startups hub.

During the interaction, the chief minister discussed the policy decisions to be taken to develop startups in Vishakapatnam and said all required resources would be provided.

BYJU’S Vice President Public Policy Susmit Sarkar said they would extend full support to education sector in Andhra Pradesh and added that they would setup Research and Development Center and also provide BYJU’S curriculum to state students.

Coin Switch Kuber Founder and Group CEO Ashish Singhal discussed with chief minister on providing scientific technology to secure records of comprehensive land survey in Andhra Pradesh and offered all help in this regard. The chief minister interacted with co- founder of ‘EaseMy Trip’ Prasanth Pitti on Tourism sector in the state. Prasanth Pitti said they would give importance to Tourism locations in Andhra Pradesh.