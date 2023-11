Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of 100 vacuum suction-based desludging vehicles from his camp office here.

The vehicles were given to beneficiaries selected by the Swachh Andhra Corporation under the Swachhta Udyami Yojana scheme, an official statement said.

Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna, Rajya Sabha member V Vijaysai Reddy and others participated.