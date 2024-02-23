Andhra Pradesh CM kicks off 10-day registered conveyance deeds distribution

Ongole: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday kicked off a 10-day programme here to distribute registered conveyance deeds of free house sites to 31 lakh women beneficiaries.

Conferring full rights, the deeds are being distributed in the beneficiaries’ names free of cost to fulfil the dream of poor women to own a house under the ‘Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme.

“All the steps we took in the past 58 months were aimed at changing the lives of poor people. Those poor children should grow and come out of poverty,” said Reddy, addressing a public meeting.

The scheme began with the distribution of 20,840 deeds from Ongole, with other beneficiaries across the state set to receive it in the next 10 days.

Taking a broadside at TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, Reddy alleged that the former CM and his supporters filed as many as 1,191 cases in the Courts of law to thwart him from distributing free house sites to the poor.

Reddy observed that even in the run-up to this mega distribution drive, a new case has been filed in the High Court. However, he noted that several legal obstacles of this fashion have been overcome after which 25,000 deeds were distributed in Ongole alone.

Targeting Naidu, he alleged that the opposition leader is going to the masses with several fake promises in his election manifestos, such as doling out gold and luxury cars.

Reddy questioned people if even a single good thing comes to their mind when Naidu’s name is invoked, pointing out that he had served as a chief minister for 14 years.

He also emphasised that he does not have support from select media houses or Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan and others, but only banks on God and people’s support.

He called on people to support him by taking the yardstick of what benefits their households reaped under his regime. He also appealed to them to stand by him if their families had indeed benefited from his government’s schemes.